Sanford POWER Baseball Academy Working with Kids This Winter

This winter, the Sanford POWER Baseball Academy is working with kids from 8 through college age on developing and improving different skill sets for a wide range of players.

In a one-on-one or small group setting, trainers work with each player, developing a tailored plan for fundamentals and drill work. The POWER Baseball Program will emphasize hitting with balance and rhythm, proper defensive footwork, pitching mechanics and techniques to maximize mental focus.

The Sanford POWER Baseball Academy is the most comprehensive baseball program in the region, bringing together sports nutrition education, physical therapy and strength and conditioning. Our team of experts can help you move better, feel better and play better.

For more details and to register call (605) 312-7800.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.