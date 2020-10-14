The Sanford Pentagon will host the "Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic" this November featuring eight teams and highlighted by a first-round Ohio State vs. Memphis matchup.

Earlier this year, the Sanford Pentagon was announced as a host for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. While that specific tournament was canceled, a new version dubbed the "Crossover Classic" will take its place.

Eight teams will come to Sioux Falls and play a tournament from November 25-27 at the Pentagon. Those teams include Ohio State, Memphis, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Creighton, Utah, Dayton, and Wichita State. All of the teams participating will be tested regularly for COVID-19 and will remain in a controlled environment for the duration of their time in South Dakota.

Here is the entire schedule for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon:

November 25:

West Virginia vs. Texas A&M - 1:00

Ohio State vs. Memphis - 3:30

Creighton vs. Utah - 6:00

Dayton vs. Wichita State - 8:30

November 26:

Semifinal #1 - 11:00 AM

Semifinal #2 - 1:30

Consolation Semifinal #1 - 5:30

Consolation Semifinal #2 - 8:00

November 27:

Tournament Final: TBD

All games for the tournament will be broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks.

Here's also some good news for those around Sioux Falls. A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the event. The Sanford Pentagon will put tickets on sale on November 1 through Ticketmaster and the Sanford Pentagon box office. All spectators will be required to wear masks and they will have masks available at the door.

More information about the tournament can be found through the Sanford Pentagon website.