One of the biggest college basketball regular-season tournaments is coming to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon.

Duke, Ohio State, Memphis, West Virginia, Creighton, Texas A&M, Wichita State, and Utah will all come to Sioux Falls instead of the Bahamas for the annual tournament. CBS' Jon Rothstein reports that sources have confirmed that the tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon.

No dates have been set for the event as of now. Usually, the tournament is played at the end of November over the week of Thanksgiving.

Rothstein also reports that sources have told him that a limited number of fans will be able to attend the event. There are no indications on what percentage of the facility will be open to fans or any form of ticket number at this point.

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.