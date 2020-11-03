The Sanford Pentagon will launch into the college basketball season this upcoming weekend with the return of the NAIA Basketball Classic.

This Saturday and Sunday (November 7 and 8), Dakota Wesleyan, Mount Marty, Presentation College, and Valley City State will ascend upon the Sanford Pentagon for an event that features eight games played over two days.

Games begin on Saturday with a women's matchup between Mt. Marty and Presentation. The men will take the floor following the women. Dakota Wesleyan and Valley City will also meet on that day with the women playing first at 6:00 and the men at 8:00.

Sunday's schedule will feature Mt. Marty against Valley City, and Dakota Wesleyan plays Presentation.

Saturday

2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Women)

4 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Presentation (Men)

6 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Women)

8 p.m. – DWU vs. Valley City (Men)

Sunday

Noon – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Women)

2 p.m. – Mt. Marty vs. Valley City (Men)

4 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Women)

6 p.m. – DWU vs. Presentation (Men)

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the games at the Pentagon this weekend. Masks will be required by all of those that attend the games. One ticket purchased is good for all four games during the day. Adults are $15 per ticket and students/kids are $5.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to contact the Sanford Pentagon box office for tickets at 605-312-7900. If tickets are available on the day of the event, they can be purchased at the box office inside the facility. More information about the event can be found here.