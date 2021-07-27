The Sanford Pentagon continues to be the center of the basketball world as the facility has locked down a nationally televised doubleheader.

A one-day doubleheader will take place at the Pentagon on Friday, November 12th, and features four NCAA Tournament teams from last year. Better yet, one of the programs was in the NCAA Championship Game last season. Arizona, Louisville, South Carolina, and South Dakota will participate in the new women's event known as "The Invitational."

The two matchups will feature Arizona vs. Lousiville, and South Carolina vs. South Dakota. Both games are scheduled to be broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks. This will mark the first trip to the Pentagon for Arizona and Louisville. South Carolina returns after participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic last year. South Dakota has played eight prior games at the facility.

Outside of the University of South Dakota being involved, there are a few area connections involved with "The Invitational." Former Washington High School standout Sydni Schetnan is a freshman at Louisville. Schetnan helped the Warriors win a state championship this past year at the Pentagon. North Dakota native Lauren Ware is a member of the Arizona Wildcats.

"The Invitational" is another huge event lined up for the 2021-22 basketball season. The facility will host the "Crossover Classic" on November 22-24 featuring South Dakota State, Washington, Nevada, and George Mason. Then, Iowa and Utah State will come to town to play a game on December 18th.

Tickets for "The Invitational," and all of the other Division-I games, will be made available in the near future through the Sanford Pentagon box office or on Ticketmaster.

Courtesy: Sanford Pentagon