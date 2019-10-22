Sanford Pentagon NAIA Basketball Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host Dakota State University, Mount Marty College, Presentation College and Dakota Wesleyan University Nov. 2-3 in the fourth annual South Dakota NAIA Basketball Classic.

The event features eight games and acts as a season kick-off for the four schools, giving them an opportunity to display their talent early in the season in the venue that will – for the third year in a row – host the NAIA Division II men’s basketball championships.

The two Great Plains Athletic Conference teams (Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty) will compete against the two North Star Athletic Association teams (Dakota State and Presentation). two-day classic will feature two sessions of games each day, with both the men’s and women’s teams from each school playing each other.

Tickets are available at the door on game day and cost $15 for adults and $5 for students per day. Children four-and-under are free.

Saturday, November 2

2:00 PM - MMC women vs. Presentation women

4:00 PM - MMC men vs. Presentation men

6:00 PM - DWU women vs. DSU women

:00 PM - DWU men vs. DSU men

Sunday, November 3

Noon - MMC women vs. DSU women

2:00 PM - MMC men vs. DSU men

4:00 PM - DWU women vs. Presentation women

6:00 PM - DWU men vs. Presentation men

Source: Paul Heinert, Sanford Pentagon