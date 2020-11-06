If the college basketball world didn't know about the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls prior to this year, they will know about it after two big upcoming tournaments.

The Bay Boy Mowers Men's Crossover Classic was announced back in October with 8 teams playing at the Pentagon in late November and now they have added the Women's tournament as well.

On Friday, the Sanford Pentagon announced the 2020 Bad Boy Mowers Women's Crossover Classic will be played from November 28-30.

Not only is the pure fact that both of these tournaments will be in Sioux Falls during a pandemic make it a remarkable feat for the Pentagon, but both tournaments are loaded with talent including the No. 1 team in the country joining the Women's field.

South Carolina is ranked No. 1 and will be joined by Gonzaga, Oklahoma, and South Dakota for the four-team event.

The combination of the local component of USD alongside the top-ranked team in the nation sets this tournament up to be a very special couple of days of college basketball at the Sanford Pentagon.

For more information on the tournament, ticket details, and news surrounding the Sanford Pentagon, you can visit their website.