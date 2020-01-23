The Sanford Pentagon is getting ready to host another day of high school basketball as matchups for the Pentagon on February 8 have been announced.

O'Gorman, Lincoln, Washington, Harrisburg, Tea Area, and Sioux Falls Christian will all participate in the boy's classic this season. Joining them are other schools from South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Games will begin at 8:00 AM and a new game will start approximately every 90 minutes. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. Kids under the age of four are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

Sanford Pentagon High School Basketball Classic

Feb. 8, 2020

8:00 AM – Warner vs. #4 Lyman (Class B)

9:30 AM. – Tea Area vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

11:00 AM – Redfield vs. Corsica Stickney

12:30 PM – Tiospa Zina vs. #4 Dakota Valley (Class A)

2:00 PM – Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Moorhead

3:30 PM – Harrisburg vs. Madison

5:00 PM - Sioux Falls Washington vs. Western Christian

6:30 PM - #3 Sioux Valley (Class A) vs. #1 Viborg-Hurley (Class B)

8:00 PM – #3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman (Class AA) vs. #1 St. Thomas More (Class A)

9:30 PM – #2 Sioux Falls Christian (Class A) vs. Minneapolis North