The Sanford Pentagon has hosted some big-time college basketball games and it looks like they may be hosting their biggest games to date.

Not only is it exciting to hear that a preseason tournament that gets national television coverage could be coming to Sioux Falls when you look at the teams that could be coming, it takes that excitement level even higher.

The Sanford Pentagon won't comment on the rumors until a contract is signed, which is the standard operating procedure for the venue when it comes to matchups and games.

It's not just this tournament either as there have been others speculating if other preseason events or even a conference tournament or two could move to the Pentagon in order to accomplish more of a bubble feel and to work alongside Sanford Health.

Sanford currently does the COVID testing for the PGA Tour and is very reputable among the sports community not just locally but nationally as well.

The Pentagon already has inked the University of Iowa against Oregon State along with New Mexico State and Northern Iowa for December games.

At this point for those games and potentially this tournament there is no confirmation on whether fans would be permitted due to COVID-19.

Currently, the powers at bay of college basketball across the country are working on coming up with a plan and start date for the 2020-2021 season.

For more information on the Sanford Pentagon, upcoming games and events, you can visit their website.