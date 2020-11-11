Sanford Pentagon Dakota Showcase Basketball Tournament

Fans hungry for live sports will have the opportunity to see four Division-1 teams take the court at the Sanford Pentagon for the 2020 Dakota Showcase December 10-12.

South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota, and North Dakota State will play a total of six games in a round-robin format according to the Sanford Pentagon:

December 10

5:30 PM – South Dakota vs. North Dakota

8:00 p.m. – South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State

December 11

5:30 PM – North Dakota vs. South Dakota State

8:00 PM – North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

December 12

5:30 PM – North Dakota State vs. North Dakota

8:00 PM – South Dakota State vs. South Dakota

A limited number of tickets will be available and masks will be required for all those attending.

Keep your fingers crossed that these schools will be cleared to play without any COVID-19 issues.