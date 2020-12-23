During the holiday break the Sanford Pentagon will host the Sanford Pentagon Basketball Classic on December 30. However, due to Covid-19 protocols the event will not be played in front of fans.

Instead, according to a release from the Sanford Pentagon, fans will be able to watch all of the games on the new Sanford Pentagon video portal powered by Stretch Internet for a small fee.

Here's the schedule:

12:00 PM – Sioux Valley vs. Vermillion

1:40 PM – Dell Rapids vs. Hill City

3:20 PM – Dakota Valley vs. Chamberlain

5:00 PM – Tea Area vs. Hamlin

6:40 PM – St. Thomas More vs. Sioux Falls Christian (Boys)

8:20 PM – Viborg-Hurley vs. Deubrook