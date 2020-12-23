Sanford Pentagon Basketball Classic
During the holiday break the Sanford Pentagon will host the Sanford Pentagon Basketball Classic on December 30. However, due to Covid-19 protocols the event will not be played in front of fans.
Instead, according to a release from the Sanford Pentagon, fans will be able to watch all of the games on the new Sanford Pentagon video portal powered by Stretch Internet for a small fee.
Here's the schedule:
12:00 PM – Sioux Valley vs. Vermillion
1:40 PM – Dell Rapids vs. Hill City
3:20 PM – Dakota Valley vs. Chamberlain
5:00 PM – Tea Area vs. Hamlin
6:40 PM – St. Thomas More vs. Sioux Falls Christian (Boys)
8:20 PM – Viborg-Hurley vs. Deubrook
