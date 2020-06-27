The Sioux Falls area is where it is at in the state of South Dakota for the highest level training, best facilities and overall the best collection of talent when it comes to high school sports.

Showcased in all of that is the Sanford Pentagon which has played host to so many NCAA and high school games over the years while also playing host to the best basketball training facility in the state.

On Friday, the Sanford Pentagon was awarded the 2023 Class A Girls and the 2024 Class AA girls state basketball tournaments to be played on Heritage Court.

In the statement released from Sanford Sports, President Steve Young talked about why this is a perfect fit for the Pentagon to host these championship events, saying “Crowning champions is one of the reasons the Pentagon was built, and we are honored to play a role in that celebration.”

The Girls Class A State Tournament will take place from March 9-11 in 2023 and the Girls Class AA State Tournament will be played from March 7-9, 2024.

Not only will those two tournaments but next year the Pentagon will host the Class AA Girls State Tournament.

The Sanford Pentagon continues to be a prime spot in the region for big time games and this is the latest example.

For more information on this announcement or any other event happening at the Sanford Pentagon, you can visit their website.