Sanford ‘It’s All About Science’ Festival 2020 Set to Amaze

I discovered that science is fun a long time ago. As I've continued through my life I've also learned it's a major importance in day-to-day life. Science touches every corner of our lives, from the air we breathe to the food we eat, the clothes we wear, vehicles we drive, the ways we communicate, the curing of disease, the solving of crimes, and looking into the future -- the possibilities of it all.

If you would like to inspire your child's interest in all things STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), this annual free community event sponsored by Sanford Health could be just the spark.

The "It's All About Science" Festival 2020 is coming up on Saturday, April 4, from 9 AM to 3 PM, in their new location at Augustana University in the Elmen Center Gym.

All the best educators know that combining fun with learning is the only way to truly engage children. And there is a ton of fun to be had at this event! Children of all ages and abilities are invited to engage in a wide range of activities that will have them laughing and learning at the same time.

The four sections of the festival are separated by age level, so your child will find activities appropriate for them.

Pre-K - This section is about sparking curiosity with activities like making giant bubbles and playing sea creatures games

Elementary - Experiments and dress-up games will be part of the fun in imagining themselves as future doctors and scientists

Middle School - Practice real-life skils with scientists, pharmacists & physicians as their guides

High School - Explore potential careers by conversing with STEM industry leaders and university reps. Extra credit opportunities are also available

More vendors and lots of volunteers are still needed.

For more information see the It's All About Science Festival website, the Facebook event page, or call 605-312-4378.

