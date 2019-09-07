Sanford International Will Feature All Kinds of Family Fun

If the 2019 Sanford International is anything like the 2018 edition, then it is expected that it will be a huge success.

One of the main reasons I think it was so successful in its first year was because the organizers catered to all different age groups in order to bring the most people possible out to the event.

This year will be no different with all the family friendly events that will be going on during the tournament.

You can bring out the entire family for a fun filled weekend of events.

There will be numerous family friendly vendors at this years Sanford International including Austads Golf, The Great Plains Zoo, The First Tee, Butterfly House and Aquarium as well as Stensland Ice Cream.

Austads Golf will have a huge pop of store that will have plenty of gear for you and your family to stock up on.

The Great Plains Zoo will have animals on site for the kids to pet and learn about.

The First Tee will feature opportunities for kids to try out the game of golf and learn about it as well.

The Butterfly House will feature Starfish and other sea creatures at their Ocean in Motion exhibit.

Plus, everyone loves ice cream and Stensland Ice Cream will have the Sanford Swirl and more for the whole family to enjoy.

It is not always the case that big time events feature family friendly opportunities, but the Sanford International has made it their mission to incorporate the whole family and we can't be more lucky to have this event in our community.

For more information on the event and to get tickets, go to SanfordInternational.com.