While the PGA Tour has announced that remaining tournaments will be played without spectators, things will be different in Sioux Falls.

The PGA Tour sent out a press release yesterday stating that remaining tournaments on the 2019-2020 schedule through the season-ending September 7 date would be played without spectators. The decision was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of fans and the golfers.

This decision will not apply to Sioux Falls and the Sanford International PGA Tour Champions event. Event organizers took to social media to announce that the tournament, along with the pro-am events earlier in the week, will continue with fans as scheduled on September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club.

Sanford will take every precaution necessary and has a plan to pull off the tournament with fans in attendance. This isn't unusual for Sioux Falls, as the city is one of the only places in the country to host different events with fans such as the Professional Bull Riders and Sioux Falls Canaries games.

The 2020 Sanford International will feature some of the biggest names to ever play in golf. To see the entire list of participants for this year's tournament, click here.

Fans are able to purchase tickets to the event right now through the Sanford International. More information regarding ticket policies and different pricing options can be found here.