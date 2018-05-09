Once again Sioux Falls will be the site of another marquee golf event with the Sanford International September 17-23.

Tickets to the inaugural Sanford International Presented by Cambria will go on sale Tuesday, May 15 at 10:00 AM. The event will be played at Minnehaha Country Club and brings the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions to Sioux Falls featuring a $1.8 million purse.

And what a line up with PGA names like Couples, Langer, Daly, Lehman and Love III.

Looking to be a volunteer for this event? They'll need plenty. From course marshals to caddies and security to transportation.

This is not just another golf tournament! The Sanford International will showcase the Sioux Falls community to over 190 countries and a potential 330 million households throughout the world and have a tremendous philanthropic impact to local children’s charities.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376.

See Also: