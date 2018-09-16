Sanford International Ascends on Sioux Falls this Week

Sioux Falls is going to be the center of attention for the Champions Tour this week as the Sanford International ascends on the 605.

The event will take place all week at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.

The Pro Am will take place on Wednesday and Thursday with tickets costing $20 per person to attend.

The Sanford International will begin on Friday and the three days of competition will feature some of the best golfers on the Champions Tour.

Guys like John Daly, Fred Funk, Darren Clarke, Lee Jazen and many more will bring their talents to Sioux Falls as they try to capture the title.

The Champions Tour prides itself on being a fan friendly tour where the access fans get is second to none.

For ticket information and all the weeks events, check out the Sanford International website.