The Sanford International has announced the first round groupings and starting times for all golfers participating in this weekend's event.

Play begins on Friday morning at 10:20 AM with Tom Byrum, Dave Stockton Jr, and Gary Nicklaus off of the first tee. Ken Duke, Lee Janzen, and Darren Clarke will begin at the same time starting on hole 10. Tee times will continue through 12:20 PM with new groups starting every ten minutes.

Other highlighted groups include Bernhard Langer, Ken Tanigawa, and Angel Cabrera at 11:50 AM (Hole 1); Colin Montgomerie, Mark Calcavecchia, and John Daly at 11:50 AM (Hole 10); David Toms, Tom Lehman, and Scott McCarron at 12:00 PM (Hole 1); and Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen, and Davis Love III at 12:10 PM (Hole 1). The entire list is below.

Update (9/19/19): Olin Browne (10:20 AM, Hole 10) has withdrawn from the event. Darren Clarke has replaced him. No other changes were made to start times.

Sanford International

The Sanford International will continue through the weekend with the final round scheduled for Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club. Tickets are still available for purchase online through the Sanford International website.