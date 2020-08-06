The Sanford International will bring back the EMC Legends Series in 2020 with three legends returning from last year.

The EMC Legends Series will take place on Saturday, September 12 as part of the Sanford International. Andy North and Jack Nicklaus will participate in the event for the third consecutive year. Returning from last year will be Hale Irwin. The fourth member of the group this year will be Tony Jacklin.

Nicklaus has proven to be the life of the party over the last two years of the Sanford International. The Golden Bear is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and is an 18-time major championship winner.

North is one of the reasons that the Sanford International exists and is the official host of the tournament. He is a two-time US Open Champion and holds 15 professional wins for his career.

Irwin returns for a second year after teaming with David Stockton in 2019 at the event. Irwin is also a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and holds 45 victories as a member of the PGA Tour.

Joining Irwin this season as part of the EMC Legends Series is Tony Jacklin. The 76-year-old is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and had an amazing career that featured 29 professional wins and two major championships. Jacklin won the 1969 Open Championship and 1970 US Open.

The four participants will start on the driving range and putting green at 2:00 on Saturday, September 12 with the round to begin at 3:00. The event is included in admission to the grounds that day.

Tickets for the Sanford International are currently on sale through the Sanford International website.