Sanford International Adds More Big Names to Event

The Sanford International was a huge success in 2018 and the organizers are looking to make it even better in 2019.

That includes adding even more big names to the event this year.

The Sanford International announced this week that in addition to Jack Nicklaus and Dave Stockton, now Andy North and Hale Irvin will be joining them in the EMC Legends Series.

The group will play the Saturday of the Sanford International and it is expected to be a memorable day for sports fans in the Sioux Empire.

For all the dates, tickets and times of the event, you can visit SanfordInternational.com.