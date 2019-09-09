The Sanford International has announced that John Daly, Vijay Singh, and Tom Lehman have entered the 2019 tournament at Minnehaha Country Club.

Daly, Singh, and Lehman have combined for well over 80 PGA and PGA Tour Champions victories in their careers. All three of them participated in last year's event.

Daly withdrew from the competition a year ago, but the fan-favorite returns to Sioux Falls for another go. The former PGA Championship and Open Championship winner is more of the most popular golfers of all-time. He has 20 professional wins during his career and his last PGA Tour Champions win was back in 2017.

Singh is a former #1 ranked golfer in the world holding that title in 2004 for 32 straight weeks. He is a three-time major winner and is one of the most accomplished golfers in the Sanford International field having won 59 professional tournaments. He finished tied for 63rd last year shooting +6 for the tournament.

Lehman is also a former #1 ranked golfer and major winner. He won the 1996 Open Championship and was named PGA Tour Player of the Year. Lehman is a native of Alexandria, Minnesota. He finished 45th in last year's event at +1 overall.

The Sanford International takes place September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online for as low as $10. Volunteers are also still needed for the events throughout the week.