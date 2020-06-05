The 2020 Sanford Hy-Vee Legends for Kids events are taking a different approach amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally the events include a banquet, golf tournament, and many campuses in the month of June, but that was postponed earlier this spring due to the coronavirus.

Now, they are having to pivot once again amid an ever-changing landscape.

The Sanford Hy-Vee Legends announced on Thursday that they were canceling this year's camps and going virtual for the banquet/auctions.

According to the Sanford Hy Vee Legends for Kids, these are the events that will still take place in 2020.

Virtual banquet, live and silent auctions – Thursday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m.

Available for the first time via Facebook Live, the banquet will include visits from Folds of Honor Founder and President, Lt. Col Dan Rooney, and celebrity athletes, including Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz and Dallas Goedert and three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen. The event will also include a live and silent auction, opening one week before the banquet.

Legends golf event – Friday, Aug. 7, 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event will take place as planned, spread throughout four local courses: Bakker Crossing, Willow Run, Brandon Valley, and Rocky Run. The Legends program will adhere to the multiple safety measures already in place at each golf course location.

They also said they are going to keep their scholarships for 2020.

The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to 10 outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement.

The hope is that all will return back to normal in 2021 and the banquet, golf tournament, and camps will be back and better than ever with the same caliber of sports legends participating as well.

.For more information on the changing events or to find out information about the scholarships that are offered by the Hy-Vee Sanford Legends for Kids, you can visit their website.