Sanford Health Will Require All Employees To Be Vaccinated

Sanford Health officials announced on Thursday that all employees will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by November, Dakota News Now reports. This also includes employees at all Good Samaritan Society locations.

“This is the right thing to do for our patients and residents, people and communities,” said Bill Gassen, president, and CEO of Sanford Health.

Sanford officials believe that this is a step to “ensure the safest possible environment for patients, residents, and staff during the pandemic.”

“As more contagious COVID-19 variants continue to spread and threaten our communities, we must do everything we can to protect each other and our loved ones,” Gassen said.

More than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses are fully vaccinated across the Sanford Health system.

Officials with Sanford Health say that employees are already required to an annual flu shot. Sanford says any COVID-19 vaccine received in the past 12 months will qualify for the 2021 requirement.

According to a press release, employees that are currently unvaccinated can get their jab at any time but must report it by November 1 to be in compliance with the requirement.

Sanford Health officials say they will allow certain exemptions for medical or religious reasons, but as of right now those exemptions are not defined or who will ultimately qualify.