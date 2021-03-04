Sanford Health to Administer COVID Testing at NBA All Star Game

Sanford Health has been involved in sports on a number of levels over the last decade but during the last year, they have been a leader in COVID-19 testing.

That leadership has allowed Sanford Health to partner with the PGA in handling all their COVID-19 testing on tour over the last 12 months.

Now the NBA will call on Sanford to help them with their All-Star festivities this weekend.

Sanford Health announced on Thursday that they are partnering with the NBA on all their COVID-19 testing for the All-Star Game weekend in Atlanta.

Here is the complete press release from Sanford Health on the new partnership with the National Basketball Association.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 4, 2021 – Sanford Health will conduct on-site COVID-19 testing of players, coaches and staff for the NBA All-Star 2021 events in Atlanta this Sunday. NBA All-Star 2021 features premier players from the NBA competing in the Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest and All-Star Game. Sanford Health lab technicians will travel to Atlanta in one of the mobile testing units used for the PGA TOUR COVID-19 testing to process the tests for NBA All-Star 2021. Sanford Health estimates it will run between 500-750 tests for the event. The time it takes to collect and process the RT PCR tests is generally 90 minutes. “This collaboration is a direct result of our successful partnership with the PGA TOUR,” said Rochelle Odenbrett, senior executive director of Sanford Laboratories. “It is rewarding to know professional sports organizations are seeking out our expertise because they have confidence in our incredible team.” Earlier this week, Sanford Health announced an extension of its partnership with the PGA TOUR to provide COVID-19 testing on-site at TOUR events through June. Last month the NBA announced additional health and safety measures for NBA All-Star 2021. These protocols included private travel to and from Atlanta, the creation of a “mini bubble” environment and enhanced PCR testing. There will also be no fan activities, ticketed events or hospitality functions.

This year's All-Star Weekend will look a lot different as all the festivities will take place on Sunday and it becomes a one-night event instead of a weekend celebration.

For more information on Sanford Health, their work with the PGA and NBA as well as news surrounding the company, you can visit their website.