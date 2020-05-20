Sanford Health Loosening Visitor Restrictions

As COVID-19 related restrictions begin to loosen in South Dakota, Sanford Health is relaxing policies that restrict visitors at their facilities.

Dakota News Now reports that Sanford is now allowing one adult visitor with each patient at hospitals and clinics across the health system.

The policies vary slightly between hospitals and clinics.

In hospitals, one adult visitor per patient is allowed between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All visitors will be subject to screening according to current CDC guidelines. Visitors will be required to wear a cloth or surgical mask at all times while in the building.

There is no change in visitor policy for COVID-19 specific hospital units.

For clinic and outpatient visits, one adult visitor is allowed with each patient and a surgical or cloth mask must be worn at all times.

Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer of Sanford Health told Dakota News Now, “We’ve taken a strong stand against COVID-19 to keep our patients and employees safe during this pandemic. We can now have each patient have a friend or family member by their side in their times of need.”

Sanford Health System had closed its doors to outside visitors in late March due to COVID-19 concerns.