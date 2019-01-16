Sanford Health is partnering with the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine to offer $300,000 in scholarships, which will be matched by USD's foundation.

“We take our commitment to support our local communities very seriously,” said Paul Hanson, president for Sanford Health Sioux Falls. “The formation of this scholarship isn’t just helping local students achieve their dreams; it also solidifies our future with the brightest and best minds making their careers in the field of health care.”

The first group of ten recipients will be selected in the summer of 2019 for the 2019/2020 academic year.

“We are deeply grateful for this transformational gift,” said Mary Nettleman, USD Sanford School of Medicine dean. “It will make a significant difference for our students and inspire them to become the best physicians they can be.”

Denny Sanford donated $20 million to the University of South Dakota in 2006. He has given nearly $1 billion to Sanford Health. Under the Sanford Health umbrella, there are 44 hospitals and nearly 1,400 physicians in nine states and nine countries. The health system is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.