Sanford Health Hospital Visitor Policy

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanford Health is updating its visitor policy to protect the health and safety of its patients and staff.

Beginning Friday, March 27 no visitors will be allowed in medical centers and hospitals with the following exceptions:

For births, NICU and pediatrics, one pre-determined visitor will be allowed, per day

For end of life care, visitors will be allowed at the discretion of the facility

COVID-19 patients will be allowed one pre-determined visitor, per day. The visitor will need to be masked and self-quarantine for 14 days following the visit

Patients are not allowed to bring guests to clinic appointments with the following exceptions:

Children may have one parent or guardian with them during their appointment

Adults requiring assistance may have one guest with them during their appointment

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please call your regular health care provider — do not come in person to the clinic in order to protect staff and other patients. As a reminder, those symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Earlier this week Avera Health close its hospitals to visitors.

