Sanford Health Expanding in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg

Because of the rapid growth in the Sioux Falls area, millions of dollars in new projects are planned by Sanford Health in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. The three-year play which is $209.5 million worth of investments is set to begin this year.

Dakota News Now is reporting, the projects include expanding with primary care clinics with Lewis Drug stores attached in Eastern Sioux Falls and Harrisburg, additional beds to the Sanford Heart Hospital, and investment in orthopedics with better access for patients with an orthopedic hospital on the main campus.

This month the first phase begins with Sanford Heart Hospital adding 26,058 square feet, including 16 additional patient rooms and supporting spaces.

The construction on the 16,000-square-foot Sanford Harrisburg Clinic begins this spring and should take about a year. The clinic will house family medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics, and include walk-in availability. The clinic will be located on the northwest corner of Cliff Avenue and Willow Street and will have a Lewis Drug attached.

Sanford 57th & Veterans Parkway Clinic will be a 42,000-square-foot clinic that begins in fall 2020. It will house family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, allergy, acute care and include 3-D mammography.

The Sanford Van Demark Building is growing by 33,000-square feet for 23 exam rooms, space for eight additional surgeons and 12 advanced practice providers.

And construction on a new Sanford Orthopedic Hospital will begin in the summer of 2021 and open in 2023. It will include 12 operating rooms with space for four more, a Sanford Home Medical Equipment center and easy access to the orthopedic walk-in clinic.

