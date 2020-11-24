Sanford Health Confirms Departure of CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft

Sanford Health has officially confirmed that CEO, Kelby Krabbenhoft, is stepping away from the organization. This news comes a week after Krabbenhoft made local and national news because he issued a statement to Sanford Health employees about his position regarding face masks.

Dakota News Now originally reported that Krabbenhoft addressed the Sanford Health staff in an email explaining why he has chosen not to wear a mask "as a symbolic measure.” Krabbenhoft did say that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered. He also stated that he has been immune to the virus for the last several months. Since he is not a physician, Krabbenhoft never fully disclosed why "he believes to be immune from COVID-19." Scientists and doctors who specifically research COVID-19 have yet to verify if contracting the virus means protection against future illness.

Krabbenhoft took on the role of president and CEO of Sanford Health in 1996. He directed the organization’s growth into the largest rural non-profit health system in the country.

Bill Gassen, who has been appointed by the Sanford Health Board of Trustees will assume his new role as president and CEO effective immediately. Gassen tells Dakota News Now, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to work on behalf of the Sanford family and help lead this organization and its life-changing work. Our system’s priorities will be focused on taking care of our people, our patients, and the communities we serve.”