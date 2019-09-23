Sanford Health has announced that it will sponsor and support a team of some of the top names in mixed martial arts.

The new partnership will be titled Sanford Mixed Martial Arts and the initial group will include current and former champions of the UFC, Bellator MMA, and other MMA companies. Some of the big names that have joined the team include current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman; former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and current member of the One Championship roster, Vitor Belfort; Current Bellator Heavy and Light Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader; Matt Mittrione; Luke Rockhold; and South Dakota's Logan Storley.

Sanford Mixed Martial Arts will put a focus on training athletes for fights and also helping them recover from the bouts. The team will also sponsor six athletes to start that include Bader, Storley, and Rockhold. Joining them in being sponsored are Robbie Lawler, Darrion Caldwell, and Michael Chandler.

More details on the new partnership and team can be found here.

Sanford Mixed Martial Arts Team

Vitor Belfort - One FC

Adam Borics - Bellator

Derek Brunson - UFC

Gilbert Burns - UFC

Herbert Burns - UFC

Michael Chandler - Bellator

Keeman Diop - Glory

Andre Fialho - PFL

Marcel Fortuna - Titan/BJJ Coach

Jason Jackson - Bellator

DeMarques Jackson - LFA

Michael Johnson - UFC

Aung La Nsang - One FC

Robbie Lawler - UFC

Nike Lentz - UFC

Ange Loosa - Titan

Vicente Luque - UFC

Matt Mittrione - Bellator

Omar Morales - UFC

Steve Mowry - Bellator

Martin Nguyen - One FC

Shamil Nikaev - UFC

Ismail Naurdiev - UFC

Tyler Ray - LFA

Danny Roberts - UFC

Luke Rockhold - UFC

Saul Rogers - Bellator

Takashi Sato - UFC

Chas Skelly - UFC

Logan Storley - Bellator

Geo Tokkos - Bellator

Christian Torres - Titan

Caio Uruguai - Titan

Kamaru Usman - UFC

Robin Van Roosmalen - Bellator

Linton Vassell - Bellator

Tial Zathang - One FC

Coaches

Henri Hooft

Greg Jones

Kami Barzini

Sanford-sponsored fighters