Sanford Health Announces New Sponsorship of Mixed Martial Arts Team
Sanford Health has announced that it will sponsor and support a team of some of the top names in mixed martial arts.
The new partnership will be titled Sanford Mixed Martial Arts and the initial group will include current and former champions of the UFC, Bellator MMA, and other MMA companies. Some of the big names that have joined the team include current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman; former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and current member of the One Championship roster, Vitor Belfort; Current Bellator Heavy and Light Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader; Matt Mittrione; Luke Rockhold; and South Dakota's Logan Storley.
Sanford Mixed Martial Arts will put a focus on training athletes for fights and also helping them recover from the bouts. The team will also sponsor six athletes to start that include Bader, Storley, and Rockhold. Joining them in being sponsored are Robbie Lawler, Darrion Caldwell, and Michael Chandler.
More details on the new partnership and team can be found here.
Sanford Mixed Martial Arts Team
- Vitor Belfort - One FC
- Adam Borics - Bellator
- Derek Brunson - UFC
- Gilbert Burns - UFC
- Herbert Burns - UFC
- Michael Chandler - Bellator
- Keeman Diop - Glory
- Andre Fialho - PFL
- Marcel Fortuna - Titan/BJJ Coach
- Jason Jackson - Bellator
- DeMarques Jackson - LFA
- Michael Johnson - UFC
- Aung La Nsang - One FC
- Robbie Lawler - UFC
- Nike Lentz - UFC
- Ange Loosa - Titan
- Vicente Luque - UFC
- Matt Mittrione - Bellator
- Omar Morales - UFC
- Steve Mowry - Bellator
- Martin Nguyen - One FC
- Shamil Nikaev - UFC
- Ismail Naurdiev - UFC
- Tyler Ray - LFA
- Danny Roberts - UFC
- Luke Rockhold - UFC
- Saul Rogers - Bellator
- Takashi Sato - UFC
- Chas Skelly - UFC
- Logan Storley - Bellator
- Geo Tokkos - Bellator
- Christian Torres - Titan
- Caio Uruguai - Titan
- Kamaru Usman - UFC
- Robin Van Roosmalen - Bellator
- Linton Vassell - Bellator
- Tial Zathang - One FC
Coaches
- Henri Hooft
- Greg Jones
- Kami Barzini
Sanford-sponsored fighters
- Ryan Bader - Bellator
- Darrion Caldwell - Bellator
- Michael Chandler – Bellator
- Logan Storley - Bellator
- Luke Rockhold - UFC
- Robbie Lawler - UFC