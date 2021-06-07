Sanford Breaks Ground on Largest Turf Field Complex in US

Another round of applause is in order for Sanford and Sanford Sports as they once again have delivered big time for the city of Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota.

On Monday in Sioux Falls, Sanford broke ground on the largest turf field complex project in the United States.

Get our free mobile app

The addition to the already immaculate Sanford Sports complex will be 18 new turf fields that will be used for baseball, softball, and other sports.

This will help the development of youth athletes in Sioux Falls and the region, but it is also going to be an economic boost for the city and state as well.

Sanford Health expects approximately one million new visitors over five years will participate in tournaments, sports training programs and youth and adult league games, driving significant economic activity for the region.

Steve Young, the President of the Sanford Sports complex is also very bullish about the possibilities of these wonderful fields.

“This is a landmark day for children in our communities who are simply looking for a chance to play. We will now be able to provide year-round programming and opportunities on our campus that will allow more athletes and their families to experience the positive and foundational growth sports offers.”

According to Sanford Sports, the fields are expected to be ready for play in 2022.

You can visit their website for more information on the newest edition to the Sanford Sports complex, upcoming events, or contact information.