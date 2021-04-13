Sanford and Avera Both Offering Walk In Vaccinations

If you've been thinking about setting an appointment for your COVID shot but you're not great at planning things, like me, you are in luck. You don't need an appointment anymore.

Dakota News Now is reporting that both Sanford and Avera are offering times when you can get your COVID-19 vaccine inoculation without an appointment.

You can get a shot from Avera on Monday through Thursday between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm at their vaccination clinic at 3901 West 59th Street.

If you want to go to Sanford the shot is available for walk-ins between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm from April 13 through April 15 at the Imagenetics building on West 22nd Street on the main Sanford campus. A permanent schedule for walk-ins has not been established because officials say it will depend on their inventory of the vaccine from week to week.

Also if you go to Sanford, you can get your second dose there even if you didn't get the first dose there. You just need to provide documentation of your first dose to get that.

Best of all, you won't be charged to get the vaccination.