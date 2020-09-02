According to a press release today, September 2 2020, Sanford has announced they are the first in the US to administer first-of-its-kind human polyclonal antibody therapeutic trials to patients for help in treating patients with COVID-19.

"We are eager to participate in this clinical trial to investigate the safety of SAB-185, a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate for COVID-19,” said Dr. Susan Hoover, principal investigator and an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health. “Our goal is to advance the science around COVID-19 so physicians can be better prepared to treat this novel coronavirus in the future, especially for our populations most at-risk.”

SAB is a Sioux Falls-based biopharmaceutical company and they have figured out a way to produce neutralizing antibody products thanks to genetically engineered cattle.

Using these antibodies has helped to quickly speed up the process of immunotherapy for novel COVID-19, which then allows the body to deploy the same natural immune response to fight the disease. But with a much higher concentration of antibodies thanks to this method.

“SAB is pleased to advance SAB-185, one of the leading novel therapeutics for COVID-19, into human trials and leverage the rapid response capabilities of our first-of-its-kind technology during this pandemic, when its needed most,” said Eddie Sullivan, founder, president and CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics.

