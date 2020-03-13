Sanford Wellness Centers to Close for Two Weeks

According to a press release, Sanford Health is closing for two weeks its Sanford POWER strength and conditioning programs, sports academy workouts, team practices, and competitions as well as Sanford Wellness Centers to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closures begin this Friday, today (March 3), and impact operations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Sanford Health will reassess the situation after two weeks, and Sandford members will receive additional information.

“At a time when information on COVID-19 is fluid, we do know one of the best practices to slow the spread of the virus is social distancing, and we want to make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “This decision is in the best interest of the athletes, coaches, and families who attend and support our academies as well as our fitness center members.”

The closures affect two multi-team events scheduled at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

March 21-22: Sioux Falls Cyclones Indoor Classic at the Sanford Fieldhouse

March 21-22: Big Sioux Challenge Volleyball Tournament at Sanford Pentagon

Sanford Health physical therapy services in all locations will remain open including POWER Sports Physical Therapy.

Source Credit: Sandford Health

