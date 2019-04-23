Sandals Resorts Giving Away Free Trips to Teachers, Nurses, Mothers and Military Members Next Month

Jupiterimages
In honor of National Nurses Day, Mother’s Day, Teacher’s Appreciation Week and National Military Appreciation Month, Sandals Resorts is giving away a 7-day, 6-night vacation every day during the month for two to teachers, nurses, military members, and mothers who deserve a much-needed vacation!
According to thisisinsider, Sandals said in a press release, "In honor of #MothersDay, #TeacherAppreciationWeek, #NationalNursesDay, and #MilitaryMonth, the Luxury Included resort company built on love is sharing its appreciation to 31 of these hardworking individuals with a chance to win a vacation through its #SandalsMaycation giveaway!"
To nominate a mom, nurse, teacher or active or retired military service member to win a vacation, just go to Sandals.com/maycation and write a 250-character statement to "explain why they rock!" You also must provide a photo of the person you are nominating or you can nominate yourself! Airfare is not included in the prize.

The winners will be selected every Friday in May.

Source: thisisinsider

Filed Under: Military, Teachers, Vacation
Categories: Articles, News
