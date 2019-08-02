Samaritan’s Feet Shoe Drive Going on Now

Our friends over at KSFY TV are teaming up with American Bank & Trust and Stride Rite to make sure every child here in the Sioux Empire has a new pair of shoes to wear just in time for the upcoming school year during their Samaritan’s Feet Shoe Drive.

Right now during business hours, you can drop off a new pair of shoes toddler size 10 through men's/women's size 5 or a financial contribution at the following drop off sites here in Sioux Falls: Both American Bank & Trust locations, River Centre, 200 East 10th Street or 3405 S. Sycamore Avenue and the Stride Rite location at 2425 S. Shirley Avenue.

All the shoes collected will be distributed on Saturday, (August 17) from 9 AM to 12 PM.

According to KSFY, students kindergarten through fifth grade can receive one new pair of shoes and socks while supplies last at one of three different distribution centers.

Distribution centers can be found at: Hayward Elementary School, 400 North Valley View Road. First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Avenue and Wesley United Methodist Church, 1700 East Sixth Street.

Here's the deal, any child wishing to get a new pair of shoes that day must have some form of ID with them (social security card, Visa, passport, Medicaid card, or school ID). They must also be accompanied by an adult to receive shoes.

Get all the info on the Samaritan’s Feet Shoe Drive here.