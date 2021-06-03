Sam Hunt to Sanford International in Sioux Falls

It's no doubt that Sam Hunt is one of the hottest stars in all of Country Music right now. He's coming off 'another' #1 song, Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s and he's coming to Sioux Falls. The venue for the concert will be a bit different.

Get our free mobile app

The concert is being billed as Sanford International Live. According to the press release;

Presented by Cambria will feature music superstar Sam Hunt and take place Friday, Sept. 17 at Great Shots. The concert is another addition to a full schedule of events during the Sanford International, Sept. 13-19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Tickets for Friday are $65 and include grounds access to the opening round of the Sanford International and general admission to the concert.

Grounds access tickets without concert access for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the Sanford International is $20.

All tickets can be purchased at sanfordinternational.com at 8 a.m. on June 10.