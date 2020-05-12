This week is National Salvation Army Week. The Salvation Army has helped our nation through some of the most challenging times our history. Founded in London, England in 1865, the charitable organization first came to the U.S. in 1880 and has been assisting those in need ever since.

Normally the Salvation Army receives the bulk of their donations for the entire calendar year during the holiday season. We're all familiar with the Red Kettle Campaign and know how vitally important it is for the charity's yearly income. But, with the onset of COVID- 19, the Salvation Army needs your help now more than ever.

Marcie Priestley, Development & Community Relations Director for the Sioux Falls Salvation Army, says that in these unprecedented times, the organization is adapting to the "new normal" and focusing much more on their efforts over the phone, rather than in person. She also notes that the One Sioux Falls Fund has been extremely important to the people the Salvation Army serves in the community.

As of late, volunteers have been working on weekly food boxes for those hardest hit by the crisis and delivering them to families. Others are serving meals at "Sallie's Table", a local weekend feeding program held at the Salvation Army on Cliff Ave. every Saturday and Sunday from 5:30-6:30 pm. And last week, they traveled to Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, serving over 200 meals to health care professionals as part of their three-state campaign called "Heart For Our Heroes".

With all of the time, resources, and efforts the organization is putting in these days, the need for donations is critical. If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls COVID- 19 relief fund click here. The need for volunteers is also essential right now. For current volunteer opportunities click here. Happy National Salvation Army Week.