Salvation Army Red Kettle, Stand and Contents Stolen in Sioux Falls

The holidays are traditionally a season of giving, but police are investigating the taking of a Salvation Army red kettle.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 4:50 PM on Thursday at the Lewis located on the corner of 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

“The volunteer that was ringing the bell went inside for a bathroom break. When he came back out, the kettle and stand were gone. Somebody saw a couple of people walking to the west of that building. That kettle and stand were found in a dumpster near 35th and Duluth.”

All the cash was taken out of the kettle. Additionally, Clemens admits there is some surveillance video of the incident but it reveals very few details that police are able to use to bring anyone into custody.

Clemens believes it’s the first time that a Salvation Army red kettle and its contents have been stolen in Sioux Falls.