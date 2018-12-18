Salvation Army Needs Your Help to Reach Their Annual Goal

The kind souls that ring the bells for the Salvation Army in front of grocery, and department stores in every kind of temperature around the holidays, want to thank you big time!

KSFY TV is reporting this past weekend the Salvation Army surpassed their fundraising target for this holiday season thanks to the big hearts and generosity of the people of the Sioux Empire.

According to KSFY , the Red Kettle campaign passed its Christmas season goal of raising $70,000 after Sioux Falls Salvation Army officials had a chance to tabulate donation totals from Saturday and Sunday (December 15 and 16).

An anonymous Good Samaritan donor helped push the holiday season donations over the top.

KSFY reports on Saturday, (December 15) the donor was matching every $20.00 given, with an additional $80.00, making that total donation $100.00.

Even with the big weekend of donations, the Salvation Army could use your help. They are still short of their total fundraising goal for 2018 by $100,000. They hop to raise a total of $350,000 by the end of 2018.

So as you're out and about doing a little last minute Christmas shopping, please don't forget to stuff a few extra bucks in the Salvation Army's Red Kettles and help them inch closer to their annual fundraising goal.

Thank you, and Merry Christmas!

Source: KSFY TV