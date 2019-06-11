Sales Opening at Results Radio-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls

How an Internship turned into a Career

Seth Lubbers – Sales Marketing Specialist Results Radio Townsquare Media - Sioux Falls… “Over the last 5 years I’ve learned how to think, speak and write better. After graduating from Augustana University in 2014, I interned at Results Radio and my internship turned into a career. I love being at Results Radio because it’s something new every day and I get to help businesses! If you want to help businesses grow…if you don’t know everything yet…if you have personal goals…You Should Call Results Radio Townsquare Media for an interview.”59 Don Jacobs… Market Manger / Vice President Results Radio Townsquare Media - Sioux Falls… “Our Purpose is simple. We want to help businesses grow and be leaders in their business category. Results Radio Townsquare Media is going to HIRE one more person who wants to START a FUTURE WITH US. We’ll teach you skills that will last a lifetime. Skills that will help businesses be successful. We’re looking for people who want to LEARN, GROW and move up in our company.

If you want a career that will make you HAPPY and will provide for your family, CALL For a confidential Interview: 605-339-1140…..Ask for Roger OR Chad .”

Results Radio Townsquare Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.