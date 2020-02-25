Safety Recall Affects 217,000 Ford F-150 Trucks

A safety recall has been issued for 217,000 Ford F-150 trucks to fix an issue with the daytime running lights, according to Dakota News Now.

The recall covers certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 models with LED headlights.

Ford says the daytime running lights will stay illuminated if the driver changes the headlight switch from 'auto' to the low beam position.

Safety standards require parking lights to illuminate when low beams are turned on.

According to Ford, this issue may reduce visibility to oncoming drivers. Ford is not aware of any crashes.

Dealers will update the software in affected trucks to fix the problem.

Ford's F-Series truck was America's top-selling vehicle in 2019, with 896,526 units sold.

