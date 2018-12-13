SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento coach Dave Joerger wants his team to use its speed to run right past opponents. When the Kings are clicking, it's hard to slow them down.

Nemanja Bjelica made four of Sacramento's franchise-record 19 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, helping the Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 141-130 on Wednesday night.

Sacramento shot a season-best 58.1 percent (50 for 86) from the field in its fifth win in six games. It also had 33 fast-break points.

"I think it was probably a pretty exciting game to watch if you're a fan — we enjoyed it as well," Joerger said. "Ball was moving. We're better when we attack."

Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 20 points for Sacramento, and rookie Marvin Bagley III had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points for Minnesota, and reserve Derrick Rose finished with 20. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves remained winless in 10 road games against Western Conference opponents. They have just two road wins this season, tied for second-worst in the NBA.

"We score 130 points — 80 in the second half — shoot over 50 percent and lose. The disappointment is in our defense," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "You can't jog back against them. We did that and they got easy baskets."

The athletic Kings had seven players score in double figures. Hield made five 3s, part of a 19-for-38 performance from behind the arc for Sacramento.

The Kings led 63-50 at halftime, but the Timberwolves opened the third quarter with 11 straight points and 21 of 26 overall. Sacramento then responded with 11 straight points, including consecutive 3-pointers by Iman Shumpert, and never trailed again.

The Kings opened the fourth quarter with a 16-7 run, including three 3-pointers by Yogi Ferrell, to open a 13-point lead.

"They ran the floor fast, they never stopped. We just had to make it hard for them and try to take things away from them, but we didn't really do that," Wiggins said. "They made a lot of shots. We could have done better at taking it away from them and forcing them off the line. So it's back to the drawing board."

