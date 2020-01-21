S.I.D.S. New Study Released by Avera Researcher

There are important new findings when it comes to protecting a family with a newborn. As Dakota News Now reports, there is a new study out that finds both, smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol, during pregnancy significantly increases the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.

Thanks to Avera Health Chief Clinical Research Officer Dr. Amy Elliott, her study shows that women who drink and smoke beyond the first trimester of pregnancy, causes the risk for SIDS to go up nearly 12 times.

After following more than 10,000 women Elliots warns that the study should not be construed to mean that every mother whose baby dies of SIDS drank and smoked during their pregnancy.

Approximately 2,500 infants die due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome each year.

Source: Dakota News Now

