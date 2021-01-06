S.D. Lawmakers React to Protest and Violence at U.S. Capitol

As the country saw history unfold before its very eyes at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday, South Dakota lawmakers have addressed the protests on social media.

South Dakota's lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives recently issued a statement via Twitter.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (who was recently campaigning in the Georgia runoff elections) has also called on the mob in Washington to cease activities.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds also responded to the events of the day.

Senator John Thune also made a response today, via Twitter.

This is a developing story, and at this unprecedented moment in American history, as more reactions come in from represented officials in our state, we will pass them along.

The doors of the U.S. Capitol were breached in the early afternoon on Wednesday, as both houses of U.S. Congress were deliberating before the final vote on the electoral college to certify the confirmation of the presidency to President-elect, Joe Biden.

At the time of this publication, protesters are still inside the capitol building and both Senators and members of the U.S. House have largely been evacuated to nearby areas.

For more information on this story as it unfolds, visit our news partners website at Dakota News Now.

Story Sources: Dakota News Now, Governor Kristi Noem Twitter, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson Twitter, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds Twitter, U.S. Senator John Thune Twitter