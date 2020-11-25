‘Run for Food’ a Thanksgiving Tradition Returns Thursday Morning

Good news! COVID-19 can't keep a Sioux Falls tradition from happening this Thanksgiving.

The 'Run for Food' run/walk, which is a major fundraiser for The Banquet, a local Sioux Empire food kitchen, is set to kick off Thanksgiving morning at 8 at the W.H Lyons Fairgrounds.

Time to put on your best pair of walking or running shoes, and plan to get a little exercise on Thursday morning before you gobble so much turkey, potatoes, and stuffing later in the day that you wobble.

The 'Run for Food' is being billed as a "no-frills" run. Dakota News Now reports, there's no registration, no clock timing, and no t-shirts. Just a bunch of good people, having a great time, for a great cause.

The course for the 2020 'Run for Food' will consist of a one-mile fun run or walk, a 5K, and a 10K.

A bit of advice to anyone thinking of walking or running Thursday, make sure you check the forecast first. It can get rather chilly some years. While this year, it looks like it's going to be in the 40's tomorrow afternoon, remember, it's never that warm early on, so dress appropriately.

Organizers of the run encourage a $10.00 donation to the Sioux Falls Banquet to participate.

According to Dakota News Now, 'Run for Food' participants are asked to enter the fairgrounds from Madison street and meet at the Nordstrom Johnson building.

