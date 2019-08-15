Ruby Tuesday Will Be Offering Two New Flavor-Filled Sandwiches!

Ruby Tuesday has just announced two new sandwiches that have my mouth watering, the Cheesy Crunch Burger and Honey Crunch Chicken Sandwich. According to Chewboom, these two new sandwiches will be available for a limited time only, August 19 through September 23.

The Cheesy Crunch Burger features a pure beef patty topped with melty pimento cheese, bacon pieces, and fried onion rings, all drizzled with sriracha ranch on a toasted split-top bun.

Honey Crunch Chicken Sandwich includes crispy fried chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion rings and a drizzle of creamy honey mustard on a lightly toasted split-top bun.

Jenifer Boyd Harmon, Chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday said in a statement, "We want to create meals that highlight the brand’s belief that fresh is best, flavor is key and comfort is a must, n addition, we wanted to remind consumers that Ruby Tuesday offers value you can count on without compromising on flavor and freshness. These two promotional sandwiches were specifically developed with a flavor profile that focuses on craveability.”

Both sandwiches are served with your choice of either french fries or tots for $7.99.

Source: Chewboom