Royal River Casino to Reopen May 29

A South Dakota casino is getting ready to open its doors again soon after an eight-week closure.

Royal River Casino in Flandreau will open its doors once again on May 29. It will be the first time the entertainment venue has been open since April 1 when it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of meetings and weeks of planning have culminated in a plan that will allow the casino to open safely and protect its guests, according to the Royal River in a press release.

To promote social distancing they have installed polycarbonate panels called the "My Own Space" system between slot machines to shield players from others in their vicinity. High volume areas where people tend to line up will have markings to help patrons stay separated.

Guests will be welcomed and screened when they enter and asked to use hand sanitizer and have a mask and gloves offered to them.

The casino will also have a crew of people dedicated to cleaning touchpoints where lots of people would all handle or touch the same items, such as doorknobs, flush handles, armrests, elevator buttons, and handrails. The restaurant has switched away from buffet service, which sounds amazing right now, and will offer ordering from a menu only. The pool and spa have also been shut down.

The thing I will miss the most not being open, which won't affect me or my wife until her birthday in August, is the birthday booth with all of its cash flying around will not be in operation for the time being.

Entertainment has been suspended until June 30th and includes a date in July as well.