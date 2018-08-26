Rotary Park Reconstruction Includes Substantial Bridge

It's been a challenging summer for the crews working on the new Rotary Park near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and East 26th Street.

The monster reconstruction of the 26th Street Exit off Interstate 229 forced the city to actually move the popular playground and picnic area across the Big Sioux River. That's underway, but the problem this summer has been the bridge.

Patrick Lalley / KSOO

This isn't your normal bike trail bridge. It's concrete, which has required some serious diversion of the river to pour the footings and supports for the bridge. They've been flooded at least twice from what I can tell but are starting to make serious progress.

It's only the beginning. The park is the easy part, to be sure.

The entire project isn't scheduled to be finished until 2020.

