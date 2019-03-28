Rosters Set for 2019 South Dakota High School Basketball All-Star Games
The best basketball seniors from around South Dakota will gather at the Sanford Pentagon on March 31 to play one last basketball event.
20 of the top boys and girls from South Dakota basketball will be split into teams and will play one big all-star event this upcoming Sunday. The girls will take the floor at 1:00 PM, followed by the boys at around 3:00 PM.
Players have been picked out of all classes of high school basketball. The Sioux Falls area will be well represented at the event. Local girls players include Peyton Rymerson (Washington), Awoti Akoi (O'Gorman), Kali Nelson (West Central), Jeniah Ugofsky (Harrisburg), Danica Kocer (Brandon Valley), and Trinity Law (Brandon Valley). The boys game will feature the likes of Gavin Schipper (SF Christian), Mitch Goodbary (SF Christian), Jared Jaros (Lincoln), Quincy Ihnen (Lennox), Evan Talcott (Brandon Valley), Justin Hohn (Tea Area), and Noah Freidel (Tea Area).
Admission into the all-star games is $5 for adults and free for anyone 18-under. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
2019 South Dakota High School Basketball All-Star Rosters:
Girls - Team Navy
- Peyton Rymerson, Sioux Falls Washington
- Awoti Akoi, Sioux Falls O’Gorman
- Kamryn Heinz, Ipswich
- Gabriel Kocer, Winner
- Jayda Knuppe, Dell Rapids
- Kali Nelson, West Central
- Mattilynn Reiner, Tripp-Delmont/Armour
- Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg
- Raelin Jurgens, Parker
- Raven Cournoyer, Todd County
- Head coach: Nick Mayer, Harrisburg
- Assistant coach: Adam Quail, Lennox
Girls - Team White
- Karly Gustafson, Ethan
- Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre
- Janae Kolden, Clark/Willow Lake
- Michaela Jewett, Brookings
- Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley
- Lauren Sees, Avon
- Laurie Rogers, Warner
- Mady Handel, Chamberlain
- Rynn Osthus, De Smet
- Trinity Law, Brandon Valley
- Head coach: Jeff Neuharth, Chamberlain
- Assistant coach: Kristi Smith, Hitchcock-Tulare
Boys - Team Navy
- Corey Brown, Pine Ridge
- Alejandro Rama, Red Cloud
- Camden Bialas, Parker
- Gavin Schipper, Sioux Falls Christian
- Jared Jaros, Sioux Falls Lincoln
- Mitchell Goodbary, Sioux Falls Christian
- Quincy Ihnen, Lennox
- Sawyer Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery
- Trevin Holland, De Smet
- Trey King, Irene-Wakonda
- Head coach: Jay Wammen, Harding County
- Assistant coach: Chris Hettick, Herreid/Selby
Boys - Team White
- Charlie Cox, Dakota Valley
- Connor Bawdon, Hamlin
- Dylan Pourier, Rapid City Stevens
- Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley
- Jackson Miller, West Central
- Jacob Prouty, Clark/Willow Lake
- Justin Hohn, Tea Area
- Karst Hunter, Miller
- Noah Freidel, Tea Area
- Solomon Bach, Watertown
- Head coach: Blake Gardner, Hill City
- Assistant coach: Chris Haynes, Yankton