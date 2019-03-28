The best basketball seniors from around South Dakota will gather at the Sanford Pentagon on March 31 to play one last basketball event.

20 of the top boys and girls from South Dakota basketball will be split into teams and will play one big all-star event this upcoming Sunday. The girls will take the floor at 1:00 PM, followed by the boys at around 3:00 PM.

Players have been picked out of all classes of high school basketball. The Sioux Falls area will be well represented at the event. Local girls players include Peyton Rymerson (Washington), Awoti Akoi (O'Gorman), Kali Nelson (West Central), Jeniah Ugofsky (Harrisburg), Danica Kocer (Brandon Valley), and Trinity Law (Brandon Valley). The boys game will feature the likes of Gavin Schipper (SF Christian), Mitch Goodbary (SF Christian), Jared Jaros (Lincoln), Quincy Ihnen (Lennox), Evan Talcott (Brandon Valley), Justin Hohn (Tea Area), and Noah Freidel (Tea Area).

Admission into the all-star games is $5 for adults and free for anyone 18-under. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

2019 South Dakota High School Basketball All-Star Rosters:

Girls - Team Navy

Peyton Rymerson, Sioux Falls Washington

Awoti Akoi, Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Kamryn Heinz, Ipswich

Gabriel Kocer, Winner

Jayda Knuppe, Dell Rapids

Kali Nelson, West Central

Mattilynn Reiner, Tripp-Delmont/Armour

Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg

Raelin Jurgens, Parker

Raven Cournoyer, Todd County

Head coach: Nick Mayer, Harrisburg

Assistant coach: Adam Quail, Lennox

Girls - Team White

Karly Gustafson, Ethan

Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre

Janae Kolden, Clark/Willow Lake

Michaela Jewett, Brookings

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley

Lauren Sees, Avon

Laurie Rogers, Warner

Mady Handel, Chamberlain

Rynn Osthus, De Smet

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley

Head coach: Jeff Neuharth, Chamberlain

Assistant coach: Kristi Smith, Hitchcock-Tulare

Boys - Team Navy

Corey Brown, Pine Ridge

Alejandro Rama, Red Cloud

Camden Bialas, Parker

Gavin Schipper, Sioux Falls Christian

Jared Jaros, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Mitchell Goodbary, Sioux Falls Christian

Quincy Ihnen, Lennox

Sawyer Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery

Trevin Holland, De Smet

Trey King, Irene-Wakonda

Head coach: Jay Wammen, Harding County

Assistant coach: Chris Hettick, Herreid/Selby

Boys - Team White

Charlie Cox, Dakota Valley

Connor Bawdon, Hamlin

Dylan Pourier, Rapid City Stevens

Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley

Jackson Miller, West Central

Jacob Prouty, Clark/Willow Lake

Justin Hohn, Tea Area

Karst Hunter, Miller

Noah Freidel, Tea Area

Solomon Bach, Watertown

Head coach: Blake Gardner, Hill City

Assistant coach: Chris Haynes, Yankton